South Carolina train crash leaves at least two dead.

A crash between a passenger train and a freight train in South Carolina has left at least two people dead and more than 50 injured

House Speaker Paul Ryan was among the passengers.
The State newspaper reports the crash happened about 8:30pm NZT Sunday evening near Charleston Highway and Pine Ridge Road in Cayce, South Carolina.

All passengers were removed from the Amtrak passenger train, which was operating from New York to Miami.

Amtrak says the lead engine and a few passenger cars derailed.

There were eight crew members and approximately 139 passengers on board.

Last week, an Amtrak train crash in Virginia killed one and left a US Congressman hospitalised. 

