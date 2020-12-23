South Carolina man feared for his life after cops held gun to his head while naked in his home

A 71-year-old Black man in South Carolina was embarrassed and feared for his life when a police officer looking for teens who might have been breaking in cars held him outside at gunpoint after he peeked out his door to check on the disturbance, the man said in a lawsuit.

Body camera video showed Jethro DeVane tell the officer in June 2019 he lived in the Rock Hill home and the officer cursed at him and told him not to close the door.

The officer ordered DeVane to stand outside his home naked, facing the wall. DeVane asked what was going on and officer Vincent Mentesana told him "I don't want to talk to you," according to the body camera video.

The officer held the gun to DeVane's head for 90 seconds as other officers looked through his home, then once he got the all clear, asked DeVane his name and told him why police were in the neighborhood, according to the video DeVane and his lawyer obtained through a public records request.

DeVane's lawsuit said the Rock Hill police chief found Mentesana was discourteous, but acted properly, along with the officers who went inside his home and searched it without a warrant.

Rock Hill Police spokesman Lt. Michael Chavis said the department doesn't comment on pending lawsuits. He referred questions about whether Mentesana was still employed with the department or disciplined to the city's human relations, which did not respond to an email.