TODAY |

South Australia's Covid infections rise as mine cluster grows

Source:  AAP

South Australia has reported five local Covid-19 infections, all involving the family of a miner who recently returned from the Northern Territory.

Adelaide's CBD. Source: istock.com

But Premier Steven Marshall says the state will not be going into lockdown.

The new cases involve the miner, his wife and three of his their children.

"While this is a very concerning turn of events, we are very relieved this person and this family have been at home since Saturday," Marshall said.

He said the family had all been transferred to Adelaide's dedicated facility for positive coronavirus cases.

The other 28 miners who returned from the same Northen Territory mine have also been in isolation since arriving in South Australia.

