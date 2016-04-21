 

South Australian woman who faked cancer to deceive her relatives of thousands pleads guilty to deception

A South Australian woman who deceived friends and relatives out of thousands of dollars over fake cancer claims has pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

Kelly Val Smith admitted four counts of deception and one of dishonestly dealing with documents when she came before the District Court on Monday.

The allegations against her included falsely promising to give at least one of her victims $2 million from the proceeds of a fictitious victims of crime payment.

