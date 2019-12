A Murray Bridge woman has been charged with deception over posing as a victim of the recent Adelaide Hills bushfire.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police will allege that the 39-year-old falsely claimed to be a victim of the fire to obtain $300 from a local church.



Police say she also attempted to deceive shops in Murray Bridge, again professing to be a bushfire victim.



Cricket Australia have bushfire smoke plan in place for Black Caps' Sydney Test