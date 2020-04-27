TODAY |

South Australian police officer dies in crash, less than one week after four killed in horror Melbourne freeway incident

Source:  AAP

South Australian police are mourning the loss of a superintendent in a three-car crash, less than one week after four officers were killed on a Victorian freeway.

The death of Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan comes less than a week after four Victorian officers died on the side of a road. Source: Nine

Detective Chief Superintendent Joanne Shanahan, 55, died in the Urrbae crash on Saturday afternoon.

She had been a passenger in a car driven by her husband Peter, who is the general counsel for SA Police.

Police Commissioner Grant Stevens fought back tears as he told reporters about the death of a "dear friend" and one of the state's "finest" senior officers.

"Not only have we lost a beautiful person, but we've lost an officer with a wealth of knowledge," Mr Stevens said.

Her death follows that of four police officers who were struck by a truck while dealing with Porsche driver Richard Pusey in the emergency lane of a freeway in Victoria last Wednesday.

Four police officers have died after being hit by a truck on Melbourne's Eastern Freeway as they dealt with a speeding driver. Source: Nine

Ms Shanahan joined the force in 1981 and was awarded an Australian police medal last year.

Police Association President Mark Carroll described her as a woman of "solid intellect" and also acknowledged her devotion to her family, including her two children.

"The true measure of the value of her presence in their lives will be evident in the decades to come," he said.

"It will lie in all the precious family moments of which an unjust death has robbed a close, loving family."

Mr Shanahan was treated at Royal Adelaide Hospital and later released.

Mother-of-one Tania McNeill, 53, had been driving alone and also died in the crash.

Her family described her as a "loving, vibrant lady who enjoyed a good laugh".

"Tania's loss will be deeply felt by so many forever," they said in a statement.

A 20-year-old man in a third vehicle was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the crash and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

