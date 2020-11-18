South Australian officials say pizza worker lied to contact tracers, causing strict lockdown

A person closely linked to Adelaide's Covid-19 cluster lied to contact tracers in "completely and utterly unacceptable" conduct, Premier Steven Marshall says.

Adelaide city. Source: istock.com

But South Australia will ease the statewide lockdown immediately to allow family groups to exercise with stay-at-home orders to also be scrapped tomorrow.

Mr Marshall said investigations had revealed one of the close contacts linked to a positive case in a worker at an Adelaide pizza bar misled the contact tracing team.

The person told authorities he had only purchased a pizza from the shop when in fact he had worked several shifts at the location.

"Their story didn't add up. We pursued them. We now know that they lied," Mr Marshall said.

"We are still trying to locate thousands of people who had dangerous contact at the Woodville pizza bar.

"Even more, now that we know this person lied, we have to find and isolate a whole new group of associates.

"To say that I am fuming about the actions of this individual is an absolute understatement.

"The selfish actions of this individual have put our whole state in a very difficult situation."

Nevertheless, the premier said the move to lift the lockdown early would proceed with SA largely moving to a one person to every four square metres density requirement.

The changes will allow most businesses to reopen from midnight tomorrow and schools will resume next week.

Limits on gatherings, such as funerals and weddings, will remain in place.

Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said the so-called Parafield cluster had grown by just three cases to 25 confirmed infections.

Another 44 people are suspected to have the virus but are waiting on test results.

All the new cases are already in quarantine with the total number of people in isolation rising to more than 4500.

Professor Spurrier said the number of confirmed infections was expected to rise over the next few days but said people should not be alarmed by that.