South Australian driver hoons on beach with eight kids unsecured on back of ute

1 NEWS

A driver has been fined for speeding on a South Australia beach with eight children unsecured in the back of his ute.

Onlookers were shocked by the actions of three drivers, which saw them speed near young beachgoers. Source: Nine

He was one of two drivers fined for their actions at North Beach, Wallaroo, earlier this week.

Vision from the scene shows the vehicle driving up and down the beach with the children sitting and standing on the red ute's tray.

There were people on the beach, including small children.

Two people eventually confronted one of the drivers.

"Sometimes a child can be hard to see in the water and bob up much too late for someone to stop and it could have been a really tragic day," witness Roslyn told Nine News.

The driver who had the children with him was fined $1300, while a second driver was fined $287.


 

