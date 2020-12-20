South Australia, Queensland closing borders to NSW over growing Sydney outbreak

South Australia and Queensland will close their borders to greater Sydney after a coronavirus cluster in the NSW capital jumped to 70 cases.



South Australia Premier Steven Marshall says their border will shut from midnight on Sunday and checkpoints will be set up to test people for COVID-19 at NSW road border crossings and at Adelaide Airport.



All people who have been to greater Sydney will be ordered to undertake 14-days of self-quarantine on arrival in SA, while residents of Sydney's northern beaches residents will be turned away at the border.



"We know this is going to significantly affect Christmas travel plans, so we don't take these decisions lightly, but in this instance we believe that this is the best way that we can protect South Australia from any seeding into our state," Mr Marshall told reporters on Sunday.



Chief Health Officer Nicola Spurrier said people from regional NSW will still be able to enter SA without going into self-quarantine as long as they haven't been in Sydney after December 10.



She said any SA residents currently visiting or returning from the greater Sydney area must undergo self-quarantine at their homes over the Christmas period.



"Unfortunately it will mean that the family will not be able to get together at Christmas because we cannot take that risk," Dr Spurrier said.



"It is hopefully some relief though for people from South Australia who happen to be in NSW at the moment, so they will be able to come home, but obviously it's going to be very disruptive for many people with their Christmas plans."



The chief health officer said while there is increasing concern about the NSW outbreak, contact-tracers in that state are "absolutely gold-standard".

In Queensland, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says all arrivals from Sydney, the Blue Mountains, the Central Coast and Illawarra-Shoalhaven will have to go into 14-day quarantine on arrival in Queensland from 1am on Monday.



Queenslanders in the NSW capital have been given until 1am Tuesday to get home, but they will need to be tested for Covid-19 and go into self-quarantine on arrival.



"If you are from greater Sydney now is not the time to travel to Queensland," Ms Palaszczuk said.

