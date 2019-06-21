TODAY |

South Australia man jailed for 'upskirting' young girl

AAP
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

An Adelaide man has been jailed for trying to film up the dress of a 10-year-old girl in a department store, one of at least 100 "upskirting" incidents he later admitted to.

Daniel Desmond Gillard has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to one count of indecent filming and an aggravated charge of possessing child exploitation material.

Gillard was identified on CCTV footage and arrested in late 2017.

Police later seized two desktop computers and a USB stick and found more than 12,000 files containing child pornography.

In sentencing in the South Australian District Court on Friday, Judge Raul Soulio said the young girl had been shopping in a toy section of the store with her mother when Gillard knelt down and used his mobile phone to try to film under her dress.

He said the incident had traumatised the victim, who did not understand Gillard's actions.

"She said your actions scared her," the judge said.

"She said she does not like to wear dresses or skirts and wears shorts out of fear that it will happen again."

In a home detention inquiry report, Gillard also admitted to filming up skirts in a similar manner on at least 100 other occasions.

In a psychological assessment, the 54-year-old said he had been downloading child pornography since 2000.

Judge Soulio said while Gillard was not to be punished for any uncharged offences, it showed his crimes could not be regarded as isolated.

He jailed Gillard for two years and six months and set a non-parole period of one year and three months.

Mobile phone (file picture).
Mobile phone (file picture). Source: istock.com
More From
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:30
Squire was sin-binned early in the second half for an illegal tackle on Whetu Douglas in Christchurch.
Liam Squire's shoulder charge changes momentum of quarter-final as Crusaders cement semi-final spot
2
Mongrel Mob member's role in state abuse commission 'untenable' for survivors - campaigner
3
Karina Tipene shared her story on TVNZ1’s Breakfast.
Auckland woman living with her six grandchildren describes struggle of trying to pay the power bill
4
The Breakfast crew offered congratulations today to parents Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford.
'Happy birthday, Neve!' PM Jacinda Ardern's daughter turns one today
5
Kristian Woolf said that his Jack has a Tongan flag "up in his window at home."
'He's got a Tongan flag up on his window at home' - Aussie Mate Ma'a Tonga coach says son convinced he's Tongan
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Jack Goodhue of the Crusaders. Crusaders vs. Highlanders. 2019 Investec Super Rugby. Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand. Friday 12 April 2019. © Copyright Photo: Martin Hunter / www.photosport.nz

Super Rugby picks: Can the Highlanders upset Crusaders in the quarter-finals?
06:21
Fuzzy Maiavia discussed the horrifying events of October 7, 2008 onboard flight QF72.

Former flight attendant recalls nightmare nosedive that ended his career, and pilot's heroics

Colorado school shooter says he targeted students over gender taunts

Apple issues MacBook recall over battery 'safety risk', warns owners to stop using them