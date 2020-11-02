South Australia Covid-19 cluster explodes to 17 cases

An outbreak of coronavirus in Adelaide north has now been linked to 17 cases of the infection.

Source: 1 NEWS

South Australia's Chief Public Health Officer Nicola Spurrier revealed the spike today after SA Health yesterday found three new locally-acquired cases.

The new cases were picked up on Saturday after a woman in her 80s went to Adelaide's Lyell McEwin Hospital for testing and was hospitalised.

Two of her family members, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s, also tested positive.

One of the pair worked in a medi-hotel used by people travelling into the state and local residents who can't quarantine at home.

Dr Spurrier said testing conducted overnight on Sunday included other members of the 80-year-old woman's extended family.

"We just kept getting positives coming off the machine," she told ABC radio, adding it was clear the cluster was linked to a medi-hotel.

"We haven't got the genomics yet, but I'm absolutely certain it has come from a medi-hotel," she said.

The 80-year-old woman lives independently and is the mother of one of the younger pair, who are in a relationship.

Contact tracing is also underway for about 90 staff and patients at the Lyell McEwin Hospital who may have come into contact with the older woman.