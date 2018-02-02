South and North Korea make peace for the Olympics, but not all are happy

Athletes from the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) arrived in Pyeongchang today to participate in the South Korea-hosted Winter Olympics.

The DPRK's delegation, composed of 10 athletes, three coaches and 18 supporting personnel, arrived at the Yangyang International Airport in South Korea's eastern region.

Last week, 12 DPRK athletes already arrived at South Korea for a joint women's ice hockey team, the first unified Olympic team between the two Koreas.

South Koreans hold high expectations on easing the relations between the two sides through the Olympic Games.

"Through this opportunity, I hope the two Koreas can get closer and reunification will come faster," said Park So Hyun, a South Korean Alpine skier.

Delegations from South Korea and the DPRK will march together under the name "Korea" and the Korean Unification Flag at the opening ceremony of the upcoming PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games.

"We descended from the same nation. After the arrival of the DPRK's athletes, I hope the relations between the two sides will be eased and we can create peace together with other people around the world. I also hope the two sides can reunite as soon as possible," said a local resident in Pyeongchang.

South Korea will host the 2018 Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games in its eastern county of PyeongChang. The winter sports event will kick off on Feb 9, continuing to run through March.