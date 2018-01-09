 

World


South and North Korea begin rare talks on Winter Olympics and strained relationship

Associated Press

North and South Korea are set to hold rare talks at their tense border to discuss how to cooperate in next month's Winter Olympics in the South and improve their long-strained ties.

Officials from the south have set off for the DMZ.
Senior South Korean officials left Seoul early in the morning for the meeting in the Demilitarised Zone that divides the two countries.

The rival Koreas' first formal talks in about two years came about as North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes an apparent push for improved ties with the South after a year of elevated tension over his country's nuclear and missile tests.

Critics of the meeting say Kim may be trying to divide Seoul and Washington in a bid to weaken international pressure and sanctions over the tests.

In his New Year's Day address, Kim said there is an urgent need to improve inter-Korean ties and that he is willing to send a delegation to the February 9-25 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

He urged Seoul to halt its annual military drills with Washington, which he called a rehearsal for an invasion, and said he has a "nuclear button" to launch missiles at anywhere in the United States.

The rogue state’s foreign minister told CNN that leader Kim Jong-un’s nuclear threats are no bluff.

Moon, a liberal who favours dialogue as a way to defuse the North Korean nuclear standoff, welcomed Kim's outreach and proposed talks at the border village of Panmunjom. Kim quickly accepted Moon's offer.

"We will make our best efforts to make the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and Paralympics become a peaceful festival, and that (the talks) become a good first step," South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon told reporters before departing. "We will also calmly participate in the talks without rushing, in accordance with expectations of our people."

US President Donald Trump has indicated he's prepared to pick up the phone too.
The International Olympic Committee said it has "kept the door open" for North Korea to take part in the Games. IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the registration deadline has been extended and that the Switzerland-based committee supports North Korean athletes in the qualification process, while respecting UN sanctions against North Korea.

South Korean officials said they would focus first on Olympic cooperation before dealing with tougher political and military issues. Moon's government wants North Korea to take part in the Games as a way to improve relations.

Nikki Haley said the Trump administration isn't changing its conditions regarding talks with North Korea.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he hopes some progress results from the talks. But Trump's UN ambassador, Nikki Haley, said the US administration is not changing its conditions for talks with North Korea, saying Kim would first need to stop weapons testing for a "significant amount of time."

