South American President officially asked to resign

Jacob Zuma faces a number of corruption charges after nine years in power.
Residents on the southern Lau islands are being warned to prepare for the cyclone to hit tonight.

Cyclone Gita moves away from Fiji but communication lost with islands in Southern Lau group

Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher who took student home for sex gets support of boy's parents who say pair were in love


Boult secured two crucial wickets as NZ defeated Wellington by 12 runs in their tri-series match.

Black Caps' Trent Boult delivers brutal T20 spell late as England crumble

Arthritis drug could halve risk of dementia, study finds

The Jacinda-effect claims another victim with Mr English deciding he’s not the man to lead National forward.

Opinion: Biggest challenge facing National Party's eventual new leader will be the Jacinda Ardern political juggernaut

When it comes to leadership aspirants, National doesn't lack for quantity, it lacks for quality, writes John Armstrong.

The National Party leader and former PM stepped down today after entering Parliament in 1990.

National leadership hopefuls jockey for position hours after Bill English announces his exit from politics

None have publicly thrown their hats in the ring yet but they have just two weeks to lobby colleagues before the vote.


Ex-gang member says his 19 years in jail 'nothing' compared to the pain of murder victim's family

Brownie Mane was one of four men convicted of killing Christopher Crean 22 years ago.

CCTV footage captures terrifying moment group of youths attempt to rob Huntly liquor store

1 NEWS Political Editor Corin Dann runs the ruler over National’s potential new leaders.

Corin Dann's analysis: Bill's gone – so, which National MPs will put their hands up now?

1 NEWS' Corin Dann looks at who could be the next National leader.



 
