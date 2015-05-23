South African woman found alive in morgue after being pronounced dead

South African authorities say a severely injured person who was declared dead at the scene of a road accident and taken to a morgue turned out to be alive.

A body in a morgue (File)

The Gauteng province health department says the person - reported by South African media to be a woman - was taken to a hospital where a forensic officer realized there had been a mistake following the June 24 accident.

The health department said in a statement Monday that the victim's family has been contacted and an investigation is underway. It had no details on the victim's condition.