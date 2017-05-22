South African game hunter dies after shot elephant falls on him

An experienced South African game hunter died on the weekend after an elephant that had been shot fell and crushed him in a Zimbabwe game reserve.

Theunis Botha, 51. Source: Theunis Botha Big Game Hounds Safaris

While leading a hunt 51-year-old Theunis Botha walked into the middle of a breeding herd of elephants at Good Luck Farm near Hwange National Park on Friday, The Telegraph reports.

Three of the elephants reportedly charged the group of hunters and Mr Botha fired a shot from his rifle, but was caught off-guard when a fourth elephant stormed from the side, picking him up with its trunk, South African news site News24 reports.

A hunter then shot the elephant that lifted Mr Botha, which then collapsed on top of him, crushing him to death.

He leaves behind a wife and five children.

The website for his business Game Hounds Safaris says he "embraced his heart's passion and engaged in full time big game hound safaris in and around South Africa."