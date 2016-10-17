TODAY |

South Africa lottery under scrutiny after winning numbers are 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10

Source:  1 NEWS

Twenty people won a share of South Africa's national lottery after an interesting draw left some saying it was fraudulent.

Lotto generic. Source: Twitter

Yesterday's Powerball draw saw five, six, seven, eight and nine drawn as the winning numbers with the Powerball completing the sequence, drawn as 10.

Some took to social media claiming it was a scam and an investigation has now been launched.

The 20 winners each took home NZ$527,358, with another 79 people winning NZ$581 for getting five numbers correct.

The lottery commission say the number combination is obviously a popular one due to the high number of winners.

The odds of any combination of numbers being drawn is the same.

World
Africa
