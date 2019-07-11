TODAY |

South Africa launches visa-free travel for New Zealanders

South Africa's Department of Home Affairs has announced New Zealand has been added to its list of countries that can travel visa-free. 

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, made the announcement today, saying the move will mean a boost for the economy as more tourists visit the country.

"We know that tourism is very important for job creation," he said. "Tourism will soar if we relax visa requirements for entry into South Africa."

The Department has extended the visa – free status to seven countries, including New Zealand, on top of the existing 75 countries. The other countries to join the list are Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Cuba, Ghana and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Minister said he will "immediately" enter into discussions with these countries about how a visa-free regime will work.  

On adding China, India and Nigeria, whose combined populations make up close to 30 per cent of the world's population, he said: "We still have some homework to do."

Hand holding a New Zealand NZ passport in front of a map of Europe. Shallow depth of field.
New Zealand passport. (file photo) Source: istock.com
