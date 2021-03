South Africa headmaster who lowered boy into long drop to retrieve cellphone charged with child abuse

A school headmaster in South Africa has been charged with child abuse after lowering an 11-year-old student into a pit latrine to search for the official's cellphone, according to local news reports.

Girls stand near a pit latrine, at a school in Ghoboshiyane village, South Africa. Source: Associated Press

The headmaster of Luthuthu Junior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape province, Lubeko Mgandela, appeared in court and was released on bail today. He has been suspended from his job while officials investigate the incident before taking him to a disciplinary hearing. There are also calls for his educator's license to be withdrawn.

The incident happened early this month after Mgandela accidentally dropped his cellphone into a latrine at the school.

It is alleged that he then used a thick rope to secure the boy, who may not be identified, and lowered him into the latrine to search for the phone with his hands. The boy was unable to find the phone and when he was pulled back he was covered in faeces.

Fellow students made so much fun of him that the ashamed boy has not returned to school, according to his family.

He was apparently paid NZ$4.70 for his efforts even though the headmaster had promised to pay him $18.80 if he found the phone.

Pit latrines at a school in Ghoboshiyane village, South Africa. Source: Associated Press

The boy’s grandmother told the South African news outlet GroundUp that she is happy the matter is being investigated.

“It has been hard for my grandchild to go to school because he has been laughed at by other pupils,” she told GroundUp.

The incident has highlighted the South African government’s failure to eradicate pit latrines at its schools, most of which are based in the country’s poor, rural areas.

At least two students have fallen into school latrines and drowned, one in 2014 and another in 2018.