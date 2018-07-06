'This sort of policing just has to stop' - cops overturn 'un-Australian' fine for fisherman who was drinking

Police in Western Australia have overturned an “un-Australian” fine given to a fisherman for having an open beer bottle.

Doug Vickery was fined A$200 (NZ$218) for drinking a beer as he was fishing for octopus off the coast of Perth a month ago.

The 36-year-old was breathalysed by officers, who also checked his licence before they issued him with an infringement for having an open beer.

The electrician decided to take on the police, requesting a copy of security vision showing him drinking.

A week later, he received a letter saying police had considered the evidence and overturned the fine.

"It ain’t about the money,” Mr Vickery told 9NEWS.

“This sort of policing just has to stop. It's ridiculous."

WA Police Minister Michelle Roberts called the decision “a common-sense approach" and encouraged people to fight fines.