'Sorry, sorry!' Dutch PM shakes hand with health expert, moments after telling citizens to foot kiss instead

Source:  Associated Press

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called on citizens of the Netherlands to stop shaking hands to prevent spreading the coronavirus and then - oops - shook hands with the head of the infectious diseases department of the National Public Health Institute.

Thankfully Mark Rutte and Jaap van Dissel saw the funny side of his brain fade. Source: Associated Press

"From this moment on, we stop shaking hands," Rutte said at a news conference following a crisis meeting of government ministers to discuss the virus, which has killed three people and infected 321 in the Netherlands

"You can do a foot kiss, bump elbows, whatever you want," he said. "I see all kinds of great variations on shaking hands emerging at schools, but from today we stop shaking hands."

An Auckland doctor says it’s important to remember Covid-19 is contracted through the eyes, nose and mouth. Source: Seven Sharp

As he wrapped up the press conference, he shook hands with Jaap van Dissel of the Public Health Institute, who quickly pointed out the premier's error.

"Sorry, sorry, we can't do that anymore! Do it again!" Rutte said as he bumped elbows with Van Dissel.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.


