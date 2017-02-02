 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Some track, field coaches can't 'work without doping' - Russia's deputy PM

share

Source:

Associated Press

Russia has a group of track and field coaches who "don't understand how to work without doping," Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2012 file photo Russia's Yulia Gushchina, Antonina Krivoshapka, Tatyana Firova and Natalya Antyukh react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-meter during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London. The IOC said Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 it has stripped Russia of an Olympic silver medal from the women's 4x400-meter relay at the 2012 London Games for doping. The IOC says Antonina Krivoshapka tested positive for the anabolic steroid turinabol in reanalysis of samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, file)

Russia's relay team react before receiving their silver medals for the women's 4x400-metre during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, the IOC stripped them of their medal for doping today.

Source: 1 NEWS

Mutko's comments follow a decision by the IAAF to uphold the ban on Russia's track team from international competition.

The IAAF banned Russia in November 2015 for widespread drug use, and said it is unlikely to reinstate the team until November.

That means there won't be an official Russian team at the world track championships in August, though there may be "neutral" athletes competing.

"There were many abuses and breaches. Athletes broke the rules and many coaches don't understand how to work without doping and it's high time for them to retire," Mutko told state news agency R-Sport. "But over the last year, colossal work has been done."

On Tuesday, Mutko was singled out for criticism by IAAF taskforce leader Rune Andersen because of his often-colorful criticism of anti-doping rulings against Russia.

Following a council meeting, the IAAF laid out a series of conditions for Russia to return to competition, including the reinstatement of the national drug-testing agency, which remains suspended over various allegations of covering up doping.

Russian track federation vice president Andrei Silnov said progress was being made, but questioned whether the country's problems were as serious as the IAAF says.

"It's all being solved, slowly but surely. We're doing what we need to do," Silnov said. "They say we have a culture of doping. What culture of doping?"

The IAAF is also considering 35 applications from Russians willing to compete as "neutral" athletes if they can show a record of independent drug-testing by agencies other than the suspended national body. Two others — doping whistleblower Yulia Stepanova and US-based long jumper Daria Klishina — already have this right.

Silnov said he was opposed to the idea of neutral athletes in principle and might have refused the status during his career as an Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper, but said he would accept others doing so if there was no other way to compete.

"They're Russians regardless," Silnov said. "There's no other way out of this (situation)."

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:55
1
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

00:46
2
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

00:41
3
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Steve Hansen reveals man charged over hotel listening device saga is 'someone well-respected' by All Blacks

00:40
4
The little boy reversed his parents’ car in their Chinese garage several times before giving up and getting out of the car.

Watch: Six-year-old boy caught on camera ramming parents' car into garage wall

01:10
5
Senator Nick Xenophon put down the mat to "remind President Trump that Australia is not the US's doormat when it comes to issues of foreign policy".

Watch: 'Australia not your doormat' - Aussie senator steps on President Trump

02:04
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

01:58
Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ