Some lockdown restrictions ease for fully vaccinated NSW residents

On the week case numbers are anticipated to peak in New South Wales, restrictions have been somewhat eased for fully vaccinated residents.

Those who are double-dosed are now able to meet outside with four other fully vaccinated residents for recreation.

People will still need to wear a mask and hold proof of their immunisation status.

The State Premier, Gladys Berejikian, has referred to the easing of restrictions as a "treat", as they’re designed to balance the public health response, with mental wellbeing.

However, the eased restrictions do not apply to all fully vaccinated residents.

Those who live in a local government area of concern are only allowed to leave the house for recreational purposes if they’re in their bubble and not a group.

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre on August 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

More freedoms are coming in mid-October, when it’s estimated at least 70 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Currently 45.6 per cent of people are double dosed.

“We know that when somebody has signed up for their first dose of vaccine the second one is guaranteed,” Berejiklian said, encouraging people to stick to their vaccination appointments.