TODAY |

Some lockdown restrictions ease for fully vaccinated NSW residents

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Australia Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

On the week case numbers are anticipated to peak in New South Wales, restrictions have been somewhat eased for fully vaccinated residents.

Those who are double-dosed are now able to meet outside with four other fully vaccinated residents for recreation.

People will still need to wear a mask and hold proof of their immunisation status.

The State Premier, Gladys Berejikian, has referred to the easing of restrictions as a "treat", as they’re designed to balance the public health response, with mental wellbeing.

However, the eased restrictions do not apply to all fully vaccinated residents.

Those who live in a local government area of concern are only allowed to leave the house for recreational purposes if they’re in their bubble and not a group.

People arrive to be vaccinated for Covid-19 at the Qudos Bank Arena NSW Health Vaccination Centre on August 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. Source: Getty

More freedoms are coming in mid-October, when it’s estimated at least 70 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated.

Currently 45.6 per cent of people are double dosed.

“We know that when somebody has signed up for their first dose of vaccine the second one is guaranteed,” Berejiklian said, encouraging people to stick to their vaccination appointments.

New South Wales is anticipating that its outbreak will peak this week, with daily case numbers anticipated to approach 2000.

World
Andrew Macfarlane
Australia
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Disappointment and anger in Wānaka at Auckland couple's lockdown breach
2
White powder found on 8th floor of Beehive
3
US virus expert criticises NZ's Covid-19 approach as unsustainable
4
Nine entries added to locations of interest list
5
Auckland to discover today if Level 4 lockdown will continue
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Covid-19: Govt offers $10m funding for Aucklanders to access food, essential items

Disappointment and anger in Wānaka at Auckland couple's lockdown breach

US virus expert criticises NZ's Covid-19 approach as unsustainable

UK ditches plans for vaccine passports at crowded venues