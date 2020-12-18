Some Fiji islands left looking like 'warzone' amid devastation of Cyclone Yasa

An aid worker in Fiji said Tropical Cyclone Yasa has left some islands looking like a warzone.

Source: Fiji Government

While the cyclone has weakened since it hit Fiji on Thursday, two people are dead and there is widespread damage.

Save the Children Fiji chief executive Shairana Ali said Kia Island had "basically been completely devastated".

"Judging by the pictures it looks like it's a warzone. We don't know yet if there are injuries," she said.

"The majority of the people are reporting that they have lost their livelihood, their source of livelihood."

Many of the northern islands, like Vanua Levu, were home to farming communities whose economy relied heavily on the land.

Ali said much of the land had been destroyed and livestock had been killed.

People living on surrounding islands, in areas like Suva, were already starting to mobilise to help the people affected.

"There is a sense of care from those on Viti Levu," she said.

"Majority of people on this island, they're banding together now, there is a lot of appeals going up, people are organising relief items to be sent across immediately."

Neighbours on the worst affected islands were also supporting their neighbours, trying to provide shelter wherever they could.

Ali said Save the Children were also developing a response plan, and hoped to have teams on boats tomorrow headed for places like Vanua Levu.

Yasa was assessed as a category 4 tropical cyclone this morning, when it was about 250km east of Suva, MetService said.

The cyclone is expected to weaken further, as it moves southeast across the Lau group of islands in Fiji today.

The system is expected to turn south and remain to the west of Tonga later today and tomorrow.