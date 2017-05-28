 

Sombre Prince William lays wreath for Manchester bombing victims at football match

Prince William laid a wreath on the Wembley Stadium pitch before a minute's silence to honour the victims of the Manchester bomb ahead of the FA Cup final overnight.

A minute’s silence was held before the match between Arsenal and Chelsea in honour of the victims of the Ariana Grande concert bombing.
Policing was intensified at English soccer's 90,000-capacity national stadium as part of a vast national security operation. Authorities are still unravelling the plot behind the attack at a concert on Tuesday that killed 22 people.

"I am a little bit sad after what happened in Manchester but I grew up in Ireland so bombs did go off there and life does go on," Arsenal supporter Liz Johnson said while walking into Wembley.

"We will be thinking about all the people who died and were injured."

Armed police officers, an increasingly familiar sight in Britain, were a reassuring presence for followers of Arsenal and Chelsea in north London.

Chelsea fan Steve Barrass, who lives in Manchester, said the Manchester Arena concert attack wasn't going to deter him from traveling down to the capital.

"We're not going to miss a game like this," Barrass said. "Everything should go on as normal ... and not change anything that we do."

There were additional bag checks going into Wembley, with long lines forming from three hours before the showpiece fixture toward the end of the English soccer season.

Inside before kickoff, Prince William was joined by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham for the wreath laying ceremony on the field and a minute's silence that was punctuated by brief chants of "Manchester."

British Prime Minister Theresa May announced today that the country's threat level from terrorism was reduced from its top level of "critical," which indicates an attack is imminent.

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Accompanied by her husband Prince Philip, the Queen reflected on the terrible bombing at the Ariana Grande concert.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Team New Zealand sizzled to victory by over two minutes in the perfect start in Bermuda.

Two lead changes, nothing in it, but Oracle nudges Team NZ on opening day.

The convicted drugs smuggler managed to get off her flight and is on her way home with family.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

Photos of Salman Abedi captured on CCTV cameras on the night of the attack have been released by British police.

Music's elite and Hollywood stars gathered to remember the late Soundgarden and Audioslave star.

A two-year-old girl and 66-year-old man were swept from their vehicle which had difficulty crossing the Poerua River.

After the "love kiss" to Team New Zealand last week, Ben Ainslie banged his own boat up this time.

