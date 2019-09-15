TODAY |

Solid gold toilet stolen from Winston Churchill's birthplace

Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe

Thieves have stolen a unique solid gold toilet worth up to $1.25 million USD from the birthplace of British wartime leader Winston Churchill.

The toilet, the work of Italian conceptual artist Maurizio Cattelan, had been installed only two days earlier at Blenheim Palace, west of London, after previously being shown at the Guggenheim Museum in New York.

Police said the toilet was taken yesterday by thieves who used at least two vehicles. Because the golden toilet had been connected to the palace's plumbing system, police said its removal caused "significant damage and flooding" to the building, a UNESCO World Heritage site filled with valuable art and furniture.

A 66-year-old man was arrested. The man has not been identified or charged.

Thames Valley Police Detective Inspector Jess Milne said: "The artwork has not been recovered at this time but we are conducting a thorough investigation to find it and bring those responsible to justice."

Blenheim Palace said in a statement that officials are "saddened" by the theft but "relieved no one was hurt."

"We knew there was huge interest in the Maurizio Cattelan contemporary art exhibition, with many set to come and enjoy the installations," the palace said in a tweet.

"It's therefore a great shame an item so precious has been taken, but we still have so many fascinating treasures in the Palace and the remaining items of the exhibition to share."

A statement on the Palace website said the building was closed to the public yesterday because of "an unforeseen incident." The grounds remained open.

The Palace said normal operations will resume later today.

Prior to the theft, visitors to the Cattelan exhibition could book a three-minute appointment to use the toilet.

The magnificent stately home is extremely popular with visitors and is occasionally used for special events including high end fashion shows and art exhibits. It is located in Oxfordshire, about 105 kilometres west of London.

The 18-karat toilet, titled "America," by Maurizio Cattelan. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Crime and Justice
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:10
John Armstrong's opinion: Are we witnessing the beginning of the end of Ardern's administration?
2
'I was getting ready for bed' – Shannon Frizell caught off guard by World Cup call-up
3
Man critically injured in Auckland brawl
4
'I'm not a god, I'm a normal bloke' – Steve Hansen coming to terms with Japanese celebrity status
5
All Blacks treated to stirring rendition of the haka from schoolboys at fan day in Japan
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Police officer shot after four suspects attempted to kill priest in Houston crime spree
00:33

Rescue workers save thousands after floods killed at least four people in southeastern Spain

Aussie teenager drives into ocean to save his life after car explosion sets him on fire

Bahamians look for loved ones as 1300 missing after Hurricane Dorian