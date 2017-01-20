A solemn Donald Trump lays wreath at war memorial

Source:Associated Press
Donald Trump laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, just hours before his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.
Trump was joined at the ceremony by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.
The pair placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns - a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.
Trump's family, including his wife Melania, were also present.
1 NEWS NOW will live stream Trump's inauguration from around 5.30am tomorrow.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news