A solemn Donald Trump lays wreath at war memorial

Donald Trump laid a wreath at Arlington National Cemetery, just hours before his inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

Ahead of his inauguration tomorrow, Trump joined VP Mike Pence to honour US servicemen.
Trump was joined at the ceremony by Vice President-elect Mike Pence.

The pair placed a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknowns - a monument dedicated to service members whose remains were never identified.

Trump's family, including his wife Melania, were also present.

