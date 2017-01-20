A solemn Donald Trump lays wreath at war memorial

TVNZ OnDemand
1 NEWS NOW
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Everyone I have spoken to is hoping that the president-elect succeeds.
The restoration work is completed 60 years to the day since the NZ flag was raised for the first time at Scott Base.
Keep up to date with our live coverage from Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
"Everyone associated with the event extends their deepest sympathies and condolences to the families, friends and individuals affected."
Williams wasn't at all happy when a reporter said her match against Safarova was 'scrappy.'
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Shows & Channels
Apps
TVNZ Info
Help & More