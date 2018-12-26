TODAY |

Sole survivor of Indonesian pop group swept away in tsunami buries wife

The sole survivor of an Indonesian pop group who was swept away by a tsunami during an open-air concert in Java last week has buried his wife in an emotional funeral today.

Riefian Fajarsyah, lead singer of the band Seventeen, has buried his wife, actress Dylan Sahara, he said in an emotional Instagram post.

Seventeen were performing at the Tanjung Lesung Beach Resort, in Banten, when the stage they were on collapsed after being hit by a wave from a tsunami.

Dylan Sahara's body was identified in a hospital late Monday, local reports said.

"How can I live without you, Dylan Sahara?" Fox News reports the singer wrote on Instagram.

It comes one day after the funerals of his three bandmates.

At least 429 people were killed and thousands more were left homeless after the tsunami hit coastal areas along western Java and southern Sumatra islands at 9.27pm Saturday (Sunday morning NZT).


Seventeen lead singer Riefian Fajarsyah with his wife, Dylan Sahara. Source: Instagram / Dylan Sahara
