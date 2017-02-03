Soldier shoots knife attacker outside Louvre Museum

Staffers return to Louvre underground shopping mall in Paris after a French soldier shot and seriously wounded a man who tried to attack them and shouted "Allah akbar".

Road blocks have also been cleared.

The man was carrying two backpacks, and he had two machetes, and when soldiers and police officers on patrol told the man that he could not come in with his bags, he attacked, said Yves Lefebvre, a police union official.

"That's when he got the knife out and that's when he tried to stab the soldier," he said.

A soldier opened fire and the man was struck five times, once in the stomach, Paris police chief Michel Cadot said.

The backpacks didn't contain any explosives, he said. One of the soldiers was slightly wounded on the scalp.

The museum in the center of Paris is one of the French capital's biggest tourist attractions.

Police have sealed off entrances around where the attack took place and closed the area to vehicles, snarling traffic in a busy part of central Paris.

The situation is mainly calm, with confused tourists being gently shooed away by officers.

Interior Ministry spokesman Pierre-Henry Brandet said that a second person also was arrested but it is unclear whether they were linked to the attack.

Brandet said about 1,000 people were inside the actual museum and were held inside in safe areas.