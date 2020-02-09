Soldier kills at least 20 people, holes up in mall in Thailand

A soldier who holed up in a popular shopping mall in northeastern Thailand shot multiple people on Saturday, killing at least 20 and injuring 31 others, officials said.

Police and bystanders stand near the scene of a shooting at the Terminal 21 mall, in Korat, Thailand. Source: Associated Press

Police said they have secured the mall, and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there are no more bodies left inside. But he added, “we don't know whether there are any additional injuries or deaths or not.” He did not say whether the shooter had been found.

Anutin said a doctor was shot while helping an injured person.

The gunman, described by police as a soldier angry over a land dispute, appeared to be armed with an assault rifle, based on security camera video aired on Thai Rath television. Thai Rath said the incident began at about 3.30pm (9.30pm Saturday NZST).

Shortly before midnight, police announced they had secured the entire mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima. They released photos of officers escorting people to the exits, but they gave no information about the gunman's whereabouts.

A police officer contacted by phone said the soldier initially shot dead another soldier and a woman and wounded a third person, apparently over a land dispute.

City and neighbourhood police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorised to release information, said the man took a gun from his base and drove to the Terminal 21 Korat mall, shooting along the way. Several Thai media reported that he travelled in a military vehicle.

People are seen heading to an exit of the Terminal 21 Korat mall guarded by armed police in Korat, Thailand. Source: Associated Press

Defence Ministry spokesman Lt. Gen. Kongcheep Tantrawanich identified the suspect as Sgt. Jakrapanth Thomma.

The suspect in a mass shooting in Northeastern Thailand. Source: Associated Press

The suspect posted updates to his Facebook page during the rampage with statements including "No one can escape death" and “Should I give up?" In a later post he wrote, “I have stopped already.”

His profile picture shows him in a mask and dressed in military-style fatigues and armed with a pistol. The background image is of a handgun and bullets.