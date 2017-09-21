 

Soft soil makes Mexico City shake like it was 'built on jelly', expert says

Associated Press

The soft soil that lines the ancient lake bed that Mexico City is built on amplified the shaking from yesterday's deadly earthquake and increased its destructive force, seismologists say.

More footage is emerging of the buildings collapsing in Mexico City following yesterday's massive 7.1 quake.
Source: Twitter/rabidmarmot

Scientists are looking at other quirks of the 7.1 earthquake, which has claimed more than 200 lives, including the absence of aftershocks and if it is somehow related to a distant, even stronger, Mexican temblor that struck a dozen days earlier. 

Mexico City is built on deep, soft soil that was once the bottom of a lake.

Instead of cushioning the city from earthquakes, it exaggerates their effects, said James Jackson, a professor of geophysics at the University of Cambridge in England.

Nearly 150 have been confirmed dead including 20 children at one school.
Source: Associated Press

The vibrations, or seismic waves, from the hard rocks below are amplified by the soil and sediments above, making the surface - and the structures built on the surface - shake longer and more intensely.

"It's like being built on jelly on top of something that is wobbling," Jackson said.

The soft sediments were the major cause of damage in Mexico City's 1985 earthquake, according to Cornell University geophysicist Geoffrey Abers.

Other soft spots

The same deep soft soil effect worsened the deadly 2015 Nepal earthquake because Katmandu is also built on a dry lake bed, Jackson said.

Video: School collapses in Mexico City after huge quake, hundreds of children missing
Source: Twitter/@tribunacampeche

While the geology is not quite the same, Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area have soft soil that can amplify seismic waves, according to US Geological Survey seismologist Oliver Boyd.

Where are the aftershocks?

Scientists have been unable to detect any aftershocks as of today, said USGS seismologist Paul Earle.

Usually an area can expect an aftershock one magnitude lower, which would be in the 6.1 range, he said — even though yesterday's quake was a type that is usually accompanied by fewer aftershocks.

At least 40 people have died in the 7.1 quake that struck Mexico City this morning.
Source: youtube / Diego Elitt González Salinas

Unlike most earthquakes, it did not happen where two tectonic plates meet.

Instead, yesterday's quake happened in the middle of the Cocos plate, the result of pressure built up as it slips under the North American plate.

This so-called "slab fault" quake usually has fewer aftershocks, like the relative quiet after a 2001 earthquake in Seattle.

Yesterday's quake was deeper than normal at 51 kilometres below the surface, and deeper quakes are also associated with fewer aftershocks.

People frantically try to help those trapped beneath the buildings.
Source: Twitter/@Excelsior

Two in twelve days

Yesterday's earthquake was the second in just 12 days in Mexico. The first was a magnitude 8.1 quake that struck southern Mexico and killed at least 90 people.

Geologists say the second quake was not an aftershock because it was too far away - about 650 kilometres - from the first. Most aftershocks are within 100 kilometres, Earle said.

It was also not a release of stress generated by the far-off quake, Earle said.

Debris can be seen crashing down off the side of the building as it rocks side to side.
Source: RT

