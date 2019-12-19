TODAY |

Soaring temperatures reach high 40s as record-breaking heatwave hits parts of Australia

Source:  AAP

Three capital cities are in for another day of sweltering temperatures as a heatwave continues to affect parts of the country.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With temperatures as high as 48 degrees, on edge firefighters are preparing for the worst. Source: Breakfast

Sydney, Adelaide and Canberra are all forecast to hit 40C today, following the hottest Australian day on record.

The average national temperature climbed to 40.9C on Tuesday eclipsing the record of 40.3C set in January 2013.

This record could be broken again with intense heat expected across most of Australia for today and tomorrow.

South Australia will cop the brunt of today's heat, with the capital forecast to top out at 44C, and the western areas to be worse.

The southern-central town of Wudinna is forecast to hit 49C on today, along with the Western Australian town of Forrest, in the state's south east.

Burera of Meteorology forecaster Simon Timcke said heat which has been building in the middle of the country is moving south, creating the extreme heat.

The heatwave will only continue to intensify, with southern and central Australia experiencing temperatures up to 16C above average by tomorrow.

Maximum temperature forecast, Thursday December 19:

Sydney 40

Melbourne 23

Brisbane 30

Adelaide 44

Perth 26

Hobart 23

Canberra 40

Darwin 35

World
Weather News
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Locations of new Auckland red light cameras revealed
2
Two people dead in two separate crashes last night
3
Air NZ braces for busiest day of the year - and warns of five-year ban for misbehaving travellers
4
Final goodbye: Remembering the influential people who died in 2019
5
Watch: BBL fast bowler fires off widest ball in cricketing history
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:38

Smoke from Australia bushfires tainted air quality in Auckland region, council says

01:24

Woman forced to remove hijab in jail over driving offence awarded more than $180K

Ex-NRL star Sam Burgess to fight allegations he intimidated his father-in-law
02:25

New Zealand businessman Sir Ron Brierley arrested over possession of child porn - reports