'So we're getting out' - Trump announces US will leave Paris climate deal

Associated Press

The president said the deal is unfair to America, and he will attempt to re-enter the deal on more favourable terms.
Politics

North America

00:30
1
Land Rover BAR lead at the start and were neck and neck at Gate 1 until they hashed up a shocking gybe.

Watch: 'Arghhh, what happened!?' Angry Ben Ainslie screams at bungling crew as Team NZ sails off in crushing win


01:10
2
Osborne is joined by the likes of Kieran Reid and Valerie Adams in this re-working of the Kiwi classic.

Video: All Blacks star turned cop Glen Osborne stars in brilliant Lions tour version of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi

02:07
3
Toni teamed up with Jason Kerrison from Op Shop to raise money for Plunket.

Watch: Brave Toni Street busks on the streets of Auckland to White Stripes classic

00:36
4
Trump announces US withdrawal from Paris climate deal

00:30
5
A trailing Jimmy Spithill’s decisive wind call paid huge dividends in today's final race.

Watch: Gamble pays off for Oracle! Jimmy Spithill heaps more misery on Dean Barker with memories of 2013

00:30
In light winds, expected to be the norm, the Kiwis put on an absolute master class.

Watch: Massive foils catapult Team NZ past bungling BAR, as Ben Ainslie screams at crew

In light winds, expected to be the norm from here, the Kiwis put on a master class. BAR ...not so much.

00:23
The Kiwi pop star tweeted the release of the song which features on her new album Melodrama.

'It's one of my favourites' - Lorde drops new single Perfect Places after teasing fans with song lyrics

Perfect Places if the fifth song shared ahead of the release date for the kiwi pop stars new album Melodrama.


00:06
People were filmed running through the streets in Manila after gunfire was heard, with some taken away by ambulances.

Gunfire and explosions heard at Manila tourist resort

Police and SWAT teams have been seen in the area amid fears of a possible terrorist attack.


 
