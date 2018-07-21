 

'So sad!' President Trump blasts ex-lawyer over Playboy bunny hush-money

Associated Press
President Donald Trump is firing back at his longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen after the release of a recording Cohen secretly made of a conversation between the two men.

"What kind of lawyer would tape a client? So sad!" the president said today on Twitter.

The conversation between President Trump and Michael Cohen is thought to have been secretly recorded before the 2016 elected. Source: Breakfast

The tape, made two months before the 2016 presidential election, captures Trump discussing a potential payment for a former Playboy model's account of having an affair with him.

Lawyers for the two men have said the payments ultimately were never made.

The tape appears to contradict the Trump campaign's later claim that Trump knew nothing about payments to a media company to keep model Karen McDougal's story from becoming public.

Trump suggested today that the tape cuts off when he was "presumably saying positive things" and that other clients and reporters were taped by Cohen.

Cohen's attorney has said he released the tape after being subjected to an "intense campaign of disparagement" by the president's team.

The attorney for Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's longtime lawyer, says Rudy Giuliani is "inventing words" as he defends Trump after the release of Cohen's tape. 

On the audio tape, Trump can be heard saying "pay with cash."

Giuliani, Trump's current lawyer, says he's had an expert enhance the muffled recording.

He says Trump actually says, "Don't pay with cash," showing Trump was not trying to hide the potential payment to a media company to keep model Karen McDougal's story from becoming public.

Lanny Davis, Cohen's lawyer, said on ABC's "Good Morning America" today that Cohen is not seeking a pardon from the president as he faces a federal criminal investigation on campaign finance and bank fraud allegations in New York.

Karen McDougall during Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards - Arrivals at Music Box at The Fonda in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Karen McDougall during Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards. Source: Getty
