 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'So political' - Donald Trump lashes out at court looking at his 'beautifully written' immigration laws

share

Source:

Associated Press

President Donald Trump today slammed the court that is deliberating his immigration and refugee executive order for having motivations he described as "so political."

US President Trump thanks military and their families who shoulder the 'burden of war'.
Source: Associated Press

Speaking to a group of police chiefs and sheriffs, Trump said his immigration order was "done for the security of our nation."

He quoted from the portion of the immigration law that he said gave him the power to enact the ban, calling it "beautifully written" and saying even "a bad high school student would understand this."

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump's executive order on immigration, which temporarily suspends the country's refugee program and bans travel for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a hearing yesterday, judges on the appeals court challenged the administration's claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but also questioned an attorney's argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

The Breakfast host grilled the Prime Minister about his conversation with US President Donald Trump.
Source: Breakfast

Trump said he was watching the proceedings on television.

He noted that there had not been a decision yet, but said that "courts seem to be so political."

He added that it "would be so great for our justice system if they could just read a statement and do what's right. And that has to do with the security of our nation which is so important."


Related

Politics

North America

Immigration

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:22
1

'You all have blood on your hands' - Aussie mum fights for justice after teenage daughter's rape, suicide

02:38
2
The swing was put up on a tree outside the gate of the property. But not everyone was happy about it.

'Fun police' swing into action against Auckland family's swing outside front gate

3
Tara Palmer Tomkinson and Prince Charles in 2013

Prince Charles 'deeply saddened' by death of goddaughter and socialite Tara Palmer Tomkinson


4

Live stream: Breakfast

00:16
5
The man was rescued after two hours trapped in a dam on the New South Wales North Coast.

Watch: Man pinned in crashed excavator with just his nose and forehead above water

03:49
New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

'Baby Brain' or real issue? Seven Sharp looks at stress among pregnant women

New research from Poland sheds light on the many different stresses which can be induced by motherhood.

01:47
More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

Corporate boxes, thousands of fans and lots of sheep - Invercargill puts on a show for world shearing champs

More than 300 athletes from 31 countries have descended on Southland for the championships which started today.

02:31
The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

Bodyguard to the rich and famous - we reveal more about the man charged over All Blacks' hotel bugging case

The accused spent time with three All Blacks at the Guns N' Roses concert in Auckland on Saturday.

00:40
Anna Osbourne says when you see the effigies lined up along the road it "gives the big picture".

'When you see the effigies lined up, it gives the big picture' - Pike River widow

Anna Osbourne said it was a very sobering moment for the families and the supporters.

01:01
Kevin Fallon and Sam Malcolmson with the 1982 All Whites before the start of the 2010 World Cup qualifying match between the New Zealand All Whites and Bahrain at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Saturday 14 November 2009.Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT

'Steve was our leader' – emotional Sam Malcolmson's touching tribute to his late friend Steve Sumner

Malcolmson spoke of his great mate’s time leading the All Whites. The 1982 World Cup captain has passed away after a battle with cancer.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ