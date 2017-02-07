'So political' - Donald Trump lashes out at court looking at his 'beautifully written' immigration laws

President Donald Trump today slammed the court that is deliberating his immigration and refugee executive order for having motivations he described as "so political."

Speaking to a group of police chiefs and sheriffs, Trump said his immigration order was "done for the security of our nation."

He quoted from the portion of the immigration law that he said gave him the power to enact the ban, calling it "beautifully written" and saying even "a bad high school student would understand this."

The 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals is weighing the appeal of Trump's executive order on immigration, which temporarily suspends the country's refugee program and bans travel for citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries.

In a hearing yesterday, judges on the appeals court challenged the administration's claim that the ban was motivated by terrorism fears, but also questioned an attorney's argument that it unconstitutionally targeted Muslims.

Trump said he was watching the proceedings on television.

He noted that there had not been a decision yet, but said that "courts seem to be so political."

He added that it "would be so great for our justice system if they could just read a statement and do what's right. And that has to do with the security of our nation which is so important."