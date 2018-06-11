'So much at stake here' - Corin Dann says Donald Trump can't walk away from North Korea summit 'looking bad', following G7 fracas

The historic upcoming summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump is just hours away.

The pair have touched down in Singapore ahead of tomorrow's meeting,

TVNZ1's Q+A host Corin Dann, who is in Singapore, said the "extraordinary meeting" is scheduled for 9am (local time) tomorrow, which is 1pm tomorrow NZT.

Mr Dann said Mr Trump may pay Singapore's Prime Minister a visit today, as Kim Jong Un did yesterday.

"Although plenty has already been said, as he made his way back from Canada and the G7 Summit."

It "descended into a war of words", Mr Dann said, "and has really rattled things here and set the tone."

"Trump in no way can walk away from this summit [with North Korea] looking bad, he needs a victory. That will be an important reminder to Kim Jong Un too about the attitude he needs to bring."