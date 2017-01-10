Snowstroke anyone? Brave swimmers amuse onlookers by stripping down to Speedos for chilly relay practice

When a weekend snow storm hit the East Coast of the United States, the Georgia Tech swim team took matters into their own hands.

When the swimmers were snowed in and the swim meet with Virginia Tech was cancelled, the team decided to work on their 4X50 relay gliding across the snow in their respective swim styles.

'Men's 4x50 snow medley relay,' wrote team member Aidan Pastel on Twitter, who posted a video of the icy antics.

Amused onlookers can be heard cheering on the brave men.