 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Snowplough driver miraculously survives after being forced off 90 metre Utah cliff

share

Source:

KSL

The driver, Terry Jacobson, is lucky to be alive after a semi-truck forced him over the cliff.
Source: KSL

Related

Transport

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Gemma Flynn and Richie McCaw on their wedding day

First wedding photo of Richie McCaw and new bride Gemma

01:15
2
The driver, Terry Jacobson, is lucky to be alive after a semi-truck forced him over the cliff.

Raw: The moment over-taking truck clips snowplough, forcing it down 90m bank

00:28
3
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

4
The President-elect came out against the intelligence community, but had some words of praise for the media.

Outgoing CIA chief rips into Trump over tweets, Russia

00:16
5
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up


00:28
Peters has pledged to make the mine re-entry non-negotiable in any coalition deal but English says it's a legal, not a political decision.

Winston Peters 'misleading' Pike River victims' families over mine re-entry – Bill English

The NZ First leader has said re-entry into the mine is non-negotiable in any coalition deal.

00:16
The pair met in London yesterday and Mr English seemed to be chuffed with his old boss' assessment of him.

'Almost as well as he would've been!' - Bill English jokes about feedback from old boss John Key during Europe catch up

The pair met in London yesterday for an informal meeting.

02:07
If you've got the spare cash, the Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

World's most expensive car could be yours for $77m

If you've got the spare cash, the classic Ferrari runs perfectly and has the looks to match.

03:12
The visitors recorded their online TEDx Scott Base talk, expressing their desire to educate the world on climate change.

'Antarctica is calling out for us to help her' - Hollywood journalist Ashlan Cousteau

Ms Cousteau has just taken part in a TED Talk recorded as part of 60th anniversary celebrations at Scott Base.


Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ