Snowboarder who bashed ski-field manager while dressed as Chewbacca jailed

A snowboarder dressed as Star Wars character Chewbacca when he bashed a Thredbo manager on the popular ski fields has been jailed for at least one year and four months.

Keith Melvyn Was dressed as Chewbacca. Source: Nine

Keith Melvyn Wass struck Kosciusko's Thredbo resort manager Jordan Rogers in August 2017 with his snowboard after being told "we've had complaints kids are getting scared," the NSW District Court was told today.

The 54-year-old was sentenced to a maximum term of two years and four months by Judge Garry Neilson who described the attack as "vicious and brutal" and certainly not justified by the earlier verbal disagreement between the two men.



Rogers now experiences anxiety whenever Star Wars is mentioned or he sees one of the movie franchise posters, he said in a victim impact statement.



Wass eventually pleaded guilty to recklessly inflicting grievous bodily harm.



The "Pastafarian" attended the Sydney court wearing the usual colander on his head as per the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, an outfit choice the judge previously called absurd and ridiculous.



Defence lawyer Peter Pearsall argued his behaviour on the ski slopes was due to his significant mental health disorders, with one psychiatric report suggesting he suffered from schizophrenia.



But the judge did not think the aggressive assault was explained by mental health but rather reacting poorly to what he believed was an "interference with his ability to live his life as he should".



In 2015 Thredbo management gave Wass notice that he remain on the slopes under certain conditions following issues with his demeanour.



But two concerning emails regarding his "intimidating behaviour" prompted Mr Rogers to visit Wass one Saturday in August 2017, as he posed for photographs near the chair lift area.

Rogers photographed the costumed man and an argument broke out, before he said his ski-pass was being revoked.

"You are always doing this," Wass said before adding "Hey, I'm just Chewbacca".



Later Wass turned around to pick up his sports equipment lying in the snow, and swung his snowbard at Mr Rogers' jaw.



He fell to the ground concussed as three bystanders prevented Wass continuing to hit him with the board.



The former Thredbo manager faces ongoing dental work after enduring nearly 12 months already, required stitches around his mouth, and continues to suffer insomnia.

Pearsall submitted that Rogers mismanaged his confrontation with someone he knew had a disability, and lied that children were in fear.



"The accused had no basis to think kids were getting scared, there is evidence to the contrary ... kids liked having their photograph with him," he said.



The Crown argued Wass continued to "victim blame," and that he showed no genuine remorse or insight for his actions.



The judge said the offender suffered from low self-esteem, and an inability to cope with stress and feelings of being discriminated against and victimised.



His chosen "church" was an attempt to protest against society and authority figures, he said.



Wass wrote in a letter to the court that his outfits were enjoyed at the ski resort.



"I believe at one stage, I was the most popular Instagram character in Thredbo. This gave me a sense of confidence that I finally achieved some social acceptance despite my condition," it read.

