Sno-Cat resembling Dukes of Hazzard car stolen in Colorado

Associated Press

Authorities in Colorado in the US are looking for a man suspected of stealing a Sno-Cat fitted out to look like the General Lee, the famous car featured in the classic television series The Dukes of Hazzard.

Co-owner John Brandenburg says the large, treaded snow vehicle was on a trailer outside a Minturn restaurant when someone hitched it up and drove away sometime Sunday (local time).

He immediately took to social media and received several responses from people who said they saw a pickup hauling it west on Interstate 70.

Brandenburg says the thief covered the Sno-Cat in tarps, but the decal on the side door was still visible.

KCNC-TV in Denver reports the Sno-Cat was tracked to a garage in the Grand Junction area. A SWAT team was deployed, but the suspect managed to get away.

North America

Crime and Justice

