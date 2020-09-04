TODAY |

Sniffer dog detects what could be survivor in Beirut building rubble, one month after explosion

Source:  Associated Press

A pulsing signal was detected overnight from under the rubble of a Beirut building that collapsed during the horrific port explosion in the Lebanese capital last month, raising hopes there may be a survivor still buried there.

One month on from the massive blast in Lebanon’s capital, rescuers hold out hope there’s another survivor. Source: Associated Press

The effort unfolded after the sniffer dog belonging to the Chilean search and rescue team first detected something as the team was going through Gemmayzeh Street in Beirut and rushed toward the rubble of a building.

The street was one of the hardest hit in the August 4 explosion.

The team then used audio detection equipment for signals or heartbeat, and detected what could be a pulse of 18 to 19 beats per minute.

The origin of the pulsing signal was not immediately known but it set off a frantic search and raised new hope.

It is extremely unlikely that any survivors would be found a month after the blast that tore through Beirut last month when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate ignited at the port.

The explosion killed 191 people and injured 6,000 others and is considered to be one of the biggest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded.

Thousands of homes were damaged.

