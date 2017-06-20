Snakes on a truck: Men freak out after seeing snake slither across car bonnet

A snake has been caught on dashcam footage in a precarious position, slithering out of the bonnet of a pick-up truck in the US travelling down a motorway.

The snake came as a surprise to the two men in the vehicle, who can be heard both laughing and screaming at the situation.

Texas news website KCBD reported the incident happened yesterday, with driver Swae Moyers uploading the footage to Facebook today.

"So today me and Zakary were driving to Levelland to check on a project and we found out we had a friend under the hood! #snakeonatruck #ihatesnakes," he captioned the clip.