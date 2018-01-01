 

Smoke rises from a building after deadly attack on Kashmir paramilitary camp

Associated Press

Five Indian soldiers and three militants were killed.
Source: Associated Press

Asia

00:38
Mandy van Houten's co-workers say she should share the money, but only her signature was on the ticket.

US waitress pockets $400K lottery win as co-workers miss out

11:00
Fireworks at Auckland’s Sky Tower kicked off the new year in the City of Sails.

Happy New Year! Auckland's skies lit up with fireworks over Sky Tower to welcome in 2018

Fire generic

New Year's Eve fireworks start large Coromandel scrub fire

Police car generic.

One dead in New Year's Day crash in Tauranga

Sharks found frozen solid during cold snap in US

02:23
The latest Dames and Knights Companions come from fields as diverse as fashion, government and Maori affairs.

Governor-General highlights role of women in New Year message but says 'there is still more to be done'

"We look forward to the day when women no longer have to contend with sexual harassment and domestic violence."

11:00
Surfer footprints on sandy beach with green waves breaking at Wainui Beach, Gisborne, New Zealand

Large swells set to bring dangerous waves across NZ's west coast on New Year's Day

MetService says the waves are caused by a deep storm in the Southern Ocean.

Listen to the gasps as financial advisor Hannah McQueen shares an insight into her clients' spending.

Lotto website glitch prevents punters checking tickets

Numerous punters have vented their frustration about the glitch.

02:36
They should be left to the experts, authorities say, amid concerns about the fire risk.

Revellers urged not see in the new year with fireworks in dry South Island

Bonfires can easily get out of control, especially when it's windy and those responsible are drinking alcohol.


 
