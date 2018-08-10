Smoke rises after inmates take hostages during Brazilian prison riot

Police dealing with over 100 complaints of damage to vehicles and tyres in the Whangārei area have arrested and charged two men.

In June Whangārei Police received over 84 reports from members of the public of significant damage to their vehicles.

Police are still dealing with over 100 complaints of vehicles that had numerous tyres slashed or were set alight, leaving the owners stranded and highly inconvenienced, Acting District Commander Inspector Justin Rogers said today.

Two men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and charged with offences relating to the attacks on vehicles and further charges are imminent, Mr Rogers said.