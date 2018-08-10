 

Smoke rises after inmates take hostages during Brazilian prison riot

Associated Press
World
Crime and Justice

Authorities have been attempting to control the situation and are negotiating with the inmates. Source: Associated Press
World
Crime and Justice
World
Perth man charged with sexually assaulting women while training them in self-defence

AAP
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

A 43-year-old man has been accused of sexually and indecently assaulting women while working as a self-defence trainer in Perth.

The attacks allegedly happened at the Southern River facility between 2013 and 2018, and the police investigation is continuing.

The man has been charged with 15 offences including indecent assault, sexual penetration without consent, possessing a controlled weapon and possessing a prohibited weapon.

Woman crying.
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
Two men charged over spate of over 100 attacks on vehicles in Whangārei

New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice

Police dealing with over 100 complaints of damage to vehicles and tyres in the Whangārei area have arrested and charged two men.

In June Whangārei Police received over 84 reports from members of the public of significant damage to their vehicles. 

Police are still dealing with over 100 complaints of vehicles that had numerous tyres slashed or were set alight, leaving the owners stranded and highly inconvenienced, Acting District Commander Inspector Justin Rogers said today.

Two men aged 26 and 28 have been arrested and charged with offences relating to the attacks on vehicles and further charges are imminent, Mr Rogers said. 

They have been remanded in custody and are next due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on August 20.

Source: 1 NEWS
New Zealand
Northland
Crime and Justice