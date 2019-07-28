Smoke plumes from 'unprecedented' wildfires in Arctic visible from space

NASA has released satellite images of plumes of smoke visible from space after "unprecedented" wildfires ravaged parts of the Arctic.

The fires, which tore through parts of eastern Russia, Greenland, Siberia and Alaska, follows the hottest June on record in Europe, The Guardian reports.

Smoke from a wildfire in Alaska visible from space. Source: Twitter / NASA Earth

While wildfires are common in the months between May and October, the World Meteorological Organisation, the United Nations' weather monitoring service, called its intensity and scale "unprecedented".



It comes after more than 100 wildfires burned in the Arctic circle this month.