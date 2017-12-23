 

Smoke plumes billow after dorm buildings demolished in planned implosion in US

Associated Press

Two high-rise dormitories at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln crashed to the ground Friday (local time) in a planned implosion that sent chalky smoke plumes billowing through the downtown campus.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln brought the outdated buildings down after housing thousands of students since 1963.
The university demolished Cather and Pound halls simultaneously in about 10 seconds.

Crews spent several weeks placing dynamite into support columns on select floors and wiring charges to ensure the detonation went as planned. Roughly 225 kilograms of dynamite was used.

Preparations began in May, when the Controlled Demolition, Inc., the university's contractor, began removing windows, heavy furniture and mechanical parts from the 13-story dorms.

Engineers estimate each building weighed 180 million metric tons. The dorms had housed thousands of university students since 1963, but were outdated.

A 2010 study found a batch of safety, code and facade deficiencies with both buildings and concluded that renovating them would cost too much.

Imploding the buildings proved more feasible than destroying them with a wrecking ball or other methods, said Larry Shippen, the university's associate director of housing facilities. 

Barriers were put in place inside and outside the buildings to keep material from flying out and damaging nearby structures.

Nine square blocks around the dorms were evacuated. Roughly 300 spectators watched the implosion from atop a nearby parking garage. 

Grant Watson, the university's construction manager, said crews will begin cleaning up the rubble next week, and the last remnants are scheduled to be taken to a landfill early next year.

The demolition was expected to cost an estimated $7.3 million.

Watson said university officials walked around the site shortly after the implosion and noticed no damage to other buildings except for one cracked window.

Gildersleeve said university officials haven't yet decided what to do with the site. Once the debris is clear, it will serve as green space at least temporarily.

