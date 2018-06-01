Smoke in cockpit of Melbourne to Gold Coast Virgin Australia flight forces emergency landing

Source:AAP
A Virgin Australia flight has made an emergency landing at Gold Coast Airport with smoke coming from the cockpit.
Virgin Australia plane (file picture).
Source: istock.com
The airport has confirmed the plane was evacuated around 4:25pm (local time) on Friday after arriving from Melbourne.
None of the passengers were injured or required treatment.
Queensland Ambulance says five crew members from the plane were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but didn't need to be taken to hospital.
