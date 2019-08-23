TODAY |

Smoke in cabin forces Hawaiian Airlines flight to make emergency landing in Honolulu

Associated Press
Hawaiian Airlines says seven people were taken to the hospital with smoke-related symptoms today after a flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu made an emergency landing because of smoke in the airplane.

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines says that the 184 passengers and seven crew members used emergency slides to evacuate the plane after it landed in Honolulu.

American Medical Response spokesman James Ireland says a total of 11 patients had breathing complaints and seven were taken to the hospital.

Ireland says the youngest patient taken to the hospital was a 9-month-old. He says another older child was also injured and the rest were adults. All injuries were considered minor.

One person was treated at the scene for minor injuries sustained during the evacuation.

The airline says seven people were taken to the hospital with smoke-related symptoms. Source: Associated Press
