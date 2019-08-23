Smoke in cabin forces Hawaiian Airlines flight to make emergency landing in Honolulu

Hawaiian Airlines says seven people were taken to the hospital with smoke-related symptoms today after a flight from Oakland, California, to Honolulu made an emergency landing because of smoke in the airplane.

In a statement, Hawaiian Airlines says that the 184 passengers and seven crew members used emergency slides to evacuate the plane after it landed in Honolulu.

American Medical Response spokesman James Ireland says a total of 11 patients had breathing complaints and seven were taken to the hospital.

Ireland says the youngest patient taken to the hospital was a 9-month-old. He says another older child was also injured and the rest were adults. All injuries were considered minor.