Smoke billows from Philippines volcano amid fears of major eruption

Associated Press

The Philippine Mayon volcano was still showing signs of activity this morning as smoke emerged from the crater.

The volcano has been active since January 13, driving more than 78,000 villagers from their homes.
The volcano has been active since January 13, repeatedly producing lava, ash and molten rock, driving more than 78,000 villagers from their homes. 

Mayon, in northeastern Albay province, has erupted about 50 times in the last 500 years. 

In 2013, an ash eruption killed five climbers who had ventured near the summit despite warnings.

The Philippines has about 22 active volcanoes. 

The explosion of Mount Pinatubo in 1991 was one of the biggest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds.

